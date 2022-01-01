Charging Forward

 Colorado State University
For information and updates regarding COVID-19's impact on Campus, Please click here

The CSU community has been committed to improving lives and raising the human spirit for 150 years. We have faced many obstacles during that time, but perhaps none as extraordinary as COVID-19. Together, our efforts will continue and grow stronger as we support the world. Our infectious disease research is aiding in the fight against this pandemic and we have adapted to operate in new and innovative ways. Yet, as the world changes, our commitment to our students and their quality education remains the same.

Fort Collins

There's something special about Fort Collins.

It’s a mix of innovation, education, and recreation that makes our state possible.

Passion

Let your passion guide you.

At Colorado State, we observe and advance our world with curiosity and passion.

Rams Succeed

It’s this simple: Rams succeed.

Our grads earn the futures of their dreams. Learn more about the CSU Effect.

Campus

One visit to campus and you’ll see.

Our vibrant and active community is uncommonly welcoming and friendly.

Our eight colleges offer a lifetime of learning and exploration. Choose your passion; we’re sure to share it with you.

Colorado State University is one of the nation’s top public research universities and an institution on the rise. In the last decade, CSU has produced record enrollment, built on all-time highs in student diversity and student success; record fundraising far outpacing ambitious goals; groundbreaking research driven by a highly productive faculty; a campus revitalized by a transformational building campaign; and, perhaps most important, an unrivaled learning environment where nine of 10 recent graduates say they would choose CSU again and rate their education as excellent.

Our Culture Diversity and InclusionOur Location
AccoladesSustainabilityMore About Colorado State

All paths lead to Fort Collins. Whatever your next step, Colorado State has a program for you.

New to college or transferring from another school? See the majors and programs we have to offer.

Browse our online master’s degrees and online bachelor’s degrees.

Take the next step to your future with Colorado State. Investigate our graduate programs.

We’re pushing the world forward with inquiry and research that matters. Learn more about our research.

Warner College of Natural Resources

Answering challenges for the planet. The College’s five departments focus on environment and sustainability, focusing on endangered species, tourism, and much more.

Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences

Investigating pressing questions of human, animal, and environmental health. The College’s four departments focus on translational medicine and global public health.

Natural Sciences

Participants in the scientific process. The College’s eight departments develop students as they become successful scientists and scholars who contribute to the world.

Liberal Arts

Our students and faculty share a commitment to the well-being of the human community, the natural environment in which we live, and to the inspiration of the human spirit.

Health and Human Sciences

Advancing the state of living. The College’s eight departments and schools take a scientific approach to improving the health and well-being of people, their environments, and communities.

Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering

Building the technologies that will change the future. The College’s five departments address issues of human health, energy development, and global environment and water.

Business

Looking toward the future of business. The College’s five departments prepare students for enterprise in the modern global economy with an emphasis in sustainability and social responsibility.

Agricultural Sciences

The land-grant tradition at our University’s foundation. This College’s five departments focus on the contemporary demands of agricultural production for a growing global population.

