Charging Forward

The CSU community has been committed to improving lives and raising the human spirit for 150 years. We have faced many obstacles during that time, but perhaps none as extraordinary as COVID-19. Together, our efforts will continue and grow stronger as we support the world. Our infectious disease research is aiding in the fight against this pandemic and we have adapted to operate in new and innovative ways. Yet, as the world changes, our commitment to our students and their quality education remains the same.

Virtual Experiences